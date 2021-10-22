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Curse Them Who Preach A Different Gospel!
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20 views • October 22, 2021
Galatians 1:6-9 But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God’s curse!
Strong words, but why are they so important?
To see more videos about what Jesus REALLY teaches, check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
Strong words, but why are they so important?
To see more videos about what Jesus REALLY teaches, check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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