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9/10/2022 Miles Guo: Good news keeps coming on Mid-Autumn Festival: a top-notch global organization has decided to authorize Himalaya Exchange to issue coins; the CCP has made the wrong decision on Mid-Autumn Festival which will accelerate its demise