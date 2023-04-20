The Long-Term Effects of Microplastics on Aquatic Life

Did you know that fish can be affected by plastic pollution even during winter!?❄️
In this video, Garth Covernton, a University of Toronto Arts and Sciences Postdoctoral Fellow working in the Rochman lab (St. George campus) and the McMeans lab (Mississauga campus) as part of the pELAstics project, explains
According to Garth, microplastics an accumulate inside fish and cause problems even when they are not actively consuming food. 🐟
This can have serious consequences for the health of fish and other aquatic animals, especially in areas with HIGH levels of pollution, no matter the season!
Want to find out more about Garth and his research? Click https://garthcovernton.wordpress.com/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
