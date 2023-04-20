Create New Account
The Long-Term Effects of Microplastics on Aquatic Life
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

Did you know that fish can be affected by plastic pollution even during winter!?❄️

In this video, Garth Covernton, a University of Toronto Arts and Sciences Postdoctoral Fellow working in the Rochman lab (St. George campus) and the McMeans lab (Mississauga campus) as part of the pELAstics project, explains

According to Garth, microplastics an accumulate inside fish and cause problems even when they are not actively consuming food. 🐟

This can have serious consequences for the health of fish and other aquatic animals, especially in areas with HIGH levels of pollution, no matter the season!

Want to find out more about Garth and his research? Click https://garthcovernton.wordpress.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
microplasticsaquatic systemsmicroplastic contaminants

