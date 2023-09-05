Create New Account
Are capital gains taxable, and how do you minimize them if they are? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
Every year, Americans pay many billions of dollars in capital gains taxes. Whether the capital sold is properties, hard assets, or cryptocurrencies, these tax funds unnecessarily end up in the greedy hands of the D.C. Swamp and its criminal associates!

The question arises: How can you legally, accurately, and safely reduce the amount you pay in capital gains taxes? Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will thoroughly address this burning query along with your other pressing federal tax questions in this week’s enlightening edition of the Freedom Hour.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org

