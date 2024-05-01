Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Urge Biden Administration to Reject WHO Globalist Pandemic Treaty Before May 3rd!
Scriptural Scrutiny
CONTACT LINK --> Urge Biden Administration to Reject WHO Globalist Pandemic Treaty

CONTACT LINK --> 

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=22609

URGENT; IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is accepting public comments on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) globalist pandemic treaty. The period for comments ends on Friday, May 3.

The WHO pandemic treaty, along with its proposed IHR amendments, would further enable Covid medical tyranny while amounting to yet another step toward a one-world government. Accordingly, it’s imperative that our country reject these globalist schemes.

Please contact the HHS, and urge the Biden Administration to oppose and reject the WHO’s pandemic treaty!

globalistwhobidenadministrationpandemictreatypubliccomment

