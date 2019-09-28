Have Chamomile Tea Before Bed And You'll Wake Up With These 7 Amazing Benefits

Unlike green or black tea, chamomile tea actually comes, not from a tree but from a daisy-like plant. Plants in this family produce tea that is most commonly known for its relaxing, sleep-inducing properties. A flavonoid, chrysin, found in the plant is partially responsible for its reputation as a sleep aid.

The dry chamomile flower is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antifungal, antispasmodic, anti-ulcer and astringent healing properties.

Here are just a few of the ways that a warm cup of chamomile tea can improve your health and wellbeing.



1.Sleep aid

Do you suffer from insomnia like millions of other Americans? If so, you might find relief from a warm cup of chamomile tea taken about 30 minutes before bed. “Chamomile is widely regarded as a mild tranquilizer and sleep-inducer. Sedative effects may be due to the flavonoid, apigenin that binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain. Studies in preclinical models have shown anticonvulsant and CNS [central nervous system] depressant effects respectively. 10 cardiac patients are reported to have immediately fallen into a deep sleep after drinking chamomile tea.”

2.Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

If you find yourself with a nasty stomach bug, try a warm cup of chamomile tea. It can bring relief from the cramping and pain that accompanies IBS. In addition, it can help relieve excessive gas and bloating.

3.Immune booster

If you suffer from frequent colds or flu, catching every bug that comes around, you may benefit from drinking a cup or two of chamomile-tea daily. A study published in American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry found that when chamomile tea was consumed 2 times a day for two weeks, markers of antibacterial activity increased in participants.





4.Lighten skin

Skin can become blotchy as we age. To help moisturize and even out uneven spots, use chamomile tea. Simply boil 2 cups of water with 2 chamomile tea bags in it. Pour into a bowl and carefully place your face in the steam. To intensify the treatment, put a towel over your head. This will relax you while it conditions and lightens your skin.

5.Acne prevention

Chamomile is loaded with beneficial antioxidants that help fight free radicals. This makes it useful in the prevention of bacteria that causes acne. Use the same steam method as mentioned earlier a few times a week to keep your pores clean and bacteria at bay.

6.Reduce swelling and pain

Swelling from overuse or injury can be very painful. Rather than look towards anti-inflammatory medication that can cause serious side-effects, try some chamomile tea. The tea is loaded with natural anti-inflammatory properties that go to work to help your body reduce swelling. Drink a few cups of tea to relax muscles or make a compress for the sore area uses cool tea.

7.Migraines

As soon as you feel a headache coming on drink a cup of chamomile tea. The key is to drink the tea before the headache gets too bad.