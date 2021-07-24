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EXPOSING OUR OPEN ARIZONA-MEXICO BORDER - The United West
The United West
The United West
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31 views • July 24, 2021
Tom Trento, J. Mark Campbell, and Barry Fernandez use humor to expose a very serious situation on our open Arizona-Mexico border.

Tom Trento and The United West team went into the Arizona backcountry to show the American public that we have for all intents and purposes an open southern border in southern Arizona.

You also saw video of active Mexican Cartel drug mule trails going straight up United States territory.

We learned from the Cochise County, AZ Sheriff's Department that many of these drug mule trails can go 50-75 inland on US Soil.

These drug mules are dangerous lawbreakers who terrorize local land owners, business owners, and put our law enforcement officers at risk.

Imagine for a minute you are a ranch owner and the drug cartels want to use your land as a pass through. The cartels will know who you are, how many people are in your family, what cars you drive, where you work, and where your extended family and friends live.

The Cartels use this personal information as leverage to threaten these innocent landowners into keeping their mouths shut or face violent and often deadly consequences.

These drug mules will damage fencing, steal whatever is not nailed down, and the landowner is powerless because they can't go to local law enforcement and the cartel will threaten them to keep quiet.

This is only one demographic that is victimized by our current open southern border and why we need an effective border barrier system.

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border wallillegalsnational securitybuild the walltom trentogangs crossing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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