Kevin Galalae: Pandemic Illusion & global governance - Decarbonization; Depopulation; Globalization

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Jun 26, 2020
Kevin Galalae: The pandemic Illusion and global governance - Decarbonization; Depopulation; Globalization
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The pandemic Illusion and global governance
Kevin Galalae 10 June 2020
It is by now statistical fact that there is no pandemic.
A pandemic is defined as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and affecting a large number of people”
30 out of a total of 215 nations and territories have registered no covid-19 deaths whatsoever, an additional 52 nations have registered fewer than 10 deaths, and yet another 63 nations have registered fewer than 100 deaths and as such these countries can in no way shape or form be considered to be afflicted by a pandemic. Neither can one speak of a pandemic in the 42 nations that have registered fewer than 1000 deaths. No pandemic, therefore, in 187 nations out of a total of 215 nations and territories. That means that 87% of the world’s nations and territories have not the slightest sign of an epidemic let alone a pandemic
Only 7 nations have registered more than 10,000 deaths: the US, the UK, Italy, Brazil, France, Spain and Mexico. And no nation has registered one thousand deaths per one million people, thus a 0.1% mortality rate, which would begin to approach the definition of a pandemic. The only exception is San Marino, which has a population of 34,000 and is just a small city and where 42 people have presumably died of covid-19.
And the same goes for infection rates.
Qatar, Andorra, San Marino and Vatican City, which all together have a puny population of fewer than 3 million people or 0.04% of the global population, are the only countries in the world that have registered infection rates of more than ten thousand for every one million people, and as such can be said to approach the definition of an epidemic.
To date, June 5, 2020, there are presumably 6.7 million covid-19 infections and 393,000 deaths worldwide according to the official statistics. But in any given year about 500,000 deaths are attributed to influenza alone, some 18 million to heart disease and some 10 million to cancer.
The stats show conclusively that neither in terms of transmissibility nor of disease severity can one speak of a pandemic even if one believes the official number of registered infections and deaths to be accurate, which is clearly not the case. Moreover, the vast majority of the reported infections are asymptomatic. And that is of course no coincidence. Perfectly healthy people are declared infected in order to inflate the numbers and justify the unprecedented quarantine measures.
Last but not least, the vast majority of those who have presumably died with covid-19 and not necessarily of covid-19 had comorbidities. In other words, people who have died of cancer, heart disease and other chronic illnesses have been counted as covid-19 deaths.
CONTINUES AT: https://www.academia.edu/43359373/The_Pandemic_Illusion_and_Global_Governance