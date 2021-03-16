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British Airways Wants To Reward The Vaccinated
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40 views • March 16, 2021
The ceo of British Airways wants to allow for the vaxxed to travel without restrictions. The question of how to know has been in the works for years and we will now start to see the covid passports begin. In New Jersey the governor is finally in hot water over the murder of 8000 elderly people in the so called care homes.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-airlines/british-airways-calls-for-vaccinated-people-to-travel-without-restrictions-idUSKBN2B6005?il=0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/british-airways-boss-calls-vaccinated-travelers-fly-without-restrictions
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/coronavirus-new-jersey-governor-phil-murphy-nursing-home-patients-will-die
Thumbnail Link:
https://lovinmalta.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Untitled-design-7-1024x536.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-airlines/british-airways-calls-for-vaccinated-people-to-travel-without-restrictions-idUSKBN2B6005?il=0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/british-airways-boss-calls-vaccinated-travelers-fly-without-restrictions
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/coronavirus-new-jersey-governor-phil-murphy-nursing-home-patients-will-die
Thumbnail Link:
https://lovinmalta.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Untitled-design-7-1024x536.jpg
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