Child Protective Services Practicing Eugenics, Supreme Court Challenge w/ Dwight Mitchell (1of2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Founder of the Family Preservation Foundation, Dwight Mitchell, joins the program to talk about the dark origins of Child Protective Services (CPS) in the practice of eugenics and how it continues to this day. He shares how CPS has become one of the most corrupt and destructive forces in America today. His organization is on a mission to reform the entire system towards helpings families and children versus destroying families and traumatizing children. His organization is suing the massive government agency at the Supreme court in a landmark case to usher in desperately needed reforms. You can learn more about this case and his organization at https://FamilyPreservationFoundation.com
Consider supporting independent journalism and this program by joining my Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. Receive exclusive discounts and more!
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Support Sheriff Mack & the CSPOA - Donate @ https://SheriffFund.com
Note: if you get an error, use this direct link: https://constitutional-sheriffs-and-peace-officers-association.snwbll.com/giving-portal
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."