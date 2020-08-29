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Child Protective Services Practicing Eugenics, Supreme Court Challenge w/ Dwight Mitchell (1of2)
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16 views • August 29, 2020
Sarah Westall


Founder of the Family Preservation Foundation, Dwight Mitchell, joins the program to talk about the dark origins of Child Protective Services (CPS) in the practice of eugenics and how it continues to this day. He shares how CPS has become one of the most corrupt and destructive forces in America today. His organization is on a mission to reform the entire system towards helpings families and children versus destroying families and traumatizing children. His organization is suing the massive government agency at the Supreme court in a landmark case to usher in desperately needed reforms. You can learn more about this case and his organization at https://FamilyPreservationFoundation.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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childrensupreme courtmoneygovernmentchild protective serviceschallengedwight mitchellsarah westallsocial workerpracticing eugenics
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Privacy Policy