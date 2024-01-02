💥Kiev is getting absolutely hammered. Massive Explosions - record-breaking Launches of Hypersonic 'Daggers' - right now

💥🇺🇦 Kiev is getting absolutely hammered. Another massive explosion reported.

They report about 20 explosions in total.

This was from a live feed camera, it was quickly taken off the air.

adding:

The enemy reports the launch of our hypersonic "Daggers"



The number of launched hypersonic "Daggers" is encouraging. The massive use of this type of weapon indicates that missiles in Russia are produced on an industrial scale.

⚡️ More daggers in the direction of Kiev - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kiev is literally being pelted with daggers!

Today there are simply record-breaking launches of hypersonic daggers across Kiev

Power is out in areas.

Klitschko, Kyiv:

In some areas there is no pressure in the water supply network.

Also reporting interruptions in communication

⚡️ Preliminary results of attacks on Kiev:

— Several air defense systems were destroyed

— Electrical substations damaged

— In some areas of Kyiv, water also disappeared

— A number of industrial facilities