Toxic Black Mold Illness The Road To Recovery (pt. 2) - Choby S.

Things that helped me reverse a two month long "panic attack state" & a total of a year of psychological symptoms
#1 Magnesium
#2 Probiotics
#3 Neurofuzion
#4 Food Combining
#5 Mycozil
#6 Mold Avoidance
#7 Synthetic Chemical Avoidance
#8 The Antifungal Biotoxin Detox Protocol
#9 Balancing Endocannabinoid System
https://cassingram.buzzsprout.com/1157576/8257093
#10 Using A Dr. Mercola EMF Tent To Sleep In Without The Ground Wire. Covering The Tent With A Extra Sheet Of EMF Blocking Fabric From ( https://lessemf.com/product-category/emf-shielding/fabrics-textiles/ ) With Several layers Of Blankets Inside The Tent In The Bottom To Create EMF Insulation From The Bottom Of The Tent
#11 Never Using City Tap Water For Anything Ever
