Toxic Black Mold Illness The Road To Recovery (pt. 2) - Choby S.

Pt. 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/74fea3ab-a2d8-474a-83da-582de4d2caea



www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780323461528000196



For Educational & Informative Purposes Only. Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician .

Things that helped me reverse a two month long "panic attack state" & a total of a year of psychological symptoms





#1 Magnesium





#2 Probiotics





#3 Neurofuzion





#4 Food Combining





#5 Mycozil





#6 Mold Avoidance





#7 Synthetic Chemical Avoidance





#8 The Antifungal Biotoxin Detox Protocol





#9 Balancing Endocannabinoid System

https://cassingram.buzzsprout.com/1157576/8257093







#10 Using A Dr. Mercola EMF Tent To Sleep In Without The Ground Wire. Covering The Tent With A Extra Sheet Of EMF Blocking Fabric From ( https://lessemf.com/product-category/emf-shielding/fabrics-textiles/ ) With Several layers Of Blankets Inside The Tent In The Bottom To Create EMF Insulation From The Bottom Of The Tent





#11 Never Using City Tap Water For Anything Ever



