Toxic Black Mold Illness The Road To Recovery (pt. 2) - Choby S.
Published 2 months ago
Pt. 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/74fea3ab-a2d8-474a-83da-582de4d2caea



www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780323461528000196

For Educational & Informative Purposes Only. Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician .

Things that helped me reverse a two month long "panic attack state" & a total of a year of psychological symptoms


#1 Magnesium


#2 Probiotics


#3 Neurofuzion


#4 Food Combining


#5 Mycozil


#6 Mold Avoidance


#7 Synthetic Chemical Avoidance


#8 The Antifungal Biotoxin Detox Protocol


#9 Balancing Endocannabinoid System

https://cassingram.buzzsprout.com/1157576/8257093


#10 Using A Dr. Mercola EMF Tent To Sleep In Without The Ground Wire. Covering The Tent With A Extra Sheet Of EMF Blocking Fabric From ( https://lessemf.com/product-category/emf-shielding/fabrics-textiles/ ) With Several layers Of Blankets Inside The Tent In The Bottom To Create EMF Insulation From The Bottom Of The Tent


#11 Never Using City Tap Water For Anything Ever

