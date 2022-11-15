"PERFECTLY HEALTHY" DOCTOR DIES FROM LACK OF BLOOD PLATELETS AFTER COVID-19 VACCINE 💉💉💉

180 views • November 15, 2022

Please subscribe, share, it's free, helps the channel and others immensely!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.