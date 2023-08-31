Sabbath worship services: Preparing for God's kingdom by having godly fruits

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Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians church. Their websites include www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.
During Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath, August 12, 2023, members of the Seventh-Day Christians church speaks about the fruits of the Holy Spirit, current events along with healthy foods for a healthy diet.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
For
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected].
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington