Glenn Beck visibly panicked, stumbled, and began sweating when a young student asked him about Israeli control over the U.S. government.
He struggled to respond to questions about fighting wars for Israel, the USS Liberty incident, and could not clearly state whether he supports America over Israel.
The Goyim are NOTICING!
Source @Breezy Politics/Real World News
