EXPOSED: BGI Group Providing Worldwide COVID-19 Tests A Front For Chinese Military

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BGI Group, the world’s largest genomics company, has worked with China’s military on research that ranges from mass testing for respiratory pathogens to brain science, a Reuters review of research, patent filings and other documents has found.
The review, of more than 40 publicly available documents and research papers in Chinese and English, shows BGI’s links to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) include research with China’s top military supercomputing experts.
Shares of BGI Genomics Co, the company’s subsidiary listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange, have doubled in price over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of about $9 billion.
BGI Group has supplied COVID-19 tests to nations worldwide including India.
According to Bill Evanina, America’s top counterintelligence officer, Chinese military is trying to collect DNA samples of foreign nations using BGI Group as a front.
“Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from COVID tests,” read the statement issued by Evanina.
Source : https://greatgameindia.com/covid-19-tests-chinese-military/