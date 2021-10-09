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Cannabis Jimmy presents an updated Cannabis video tour - Sat Oct 9th of the Mendocino Cannabis and Coffee Garden and of course, the Humboldt - serious Bud growth happening in Medellin. Oh Yes
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110 views • October 09, 2021
Our cannabis growing gardens are flourishing here in Medellin, Colombia. My son and I are legal growers of cannabis in Medellin. We are from Southern California and have lived here now for over 5 years. Don't forget to check out our Cannabis Farm Tour:
www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com. And our 5 Star Bed and Breakfast: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com. And our 5 Star Bed and Breakfast: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
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