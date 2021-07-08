© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DRACONIAN MEASURES as in The Georgia Guide Stones and Spirit Food...
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • July 08, 2021
DRACONIAN MEASURES
Higher quality video @ https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/21152/draconian-measures
You may regret OPENING THIS DOOR!?!?!?
The real truth is out there and is Way, Way, Way too scary and so strange.
It’s otherworldly and so morbid.
Not all people in different lands are evil. The problems are derived from many of our tyrannical leaders and from Zionist Postures.
There are good people in every country and in every region of these lands.
Discover ‘The Georgia Guidestones’, ‘New Order Oath’ and Satanism around the world.
WHAT IF THIS IS REAL? Then that would suggest that WE ARE NOW IN A STAGE 4 SATANIC INFESTATION
Songs:
Bebe - Cocaine
Blues Saraceno – Dogs of War
Chris Rea-The Road to Hell (Pt. 2)
Chris Rea-Josie's_Tune
Movies:
Rahwhead Rex
They Live
Alien: Covenant
SpaceBalls
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Higher quality video @ https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/21152/draconian-measures
You may regret OPENING THIS DOOR!?!?!?
The real truth is out there and is Way, Way, Way too scary and so strange.
It’s otherworldly and so morbid.
Not all people in different lands are evil. The problems are derived from many of our tyrannical leaders and from Zionist Postures.
There are good people in every country and in every region of these lands.
Discover ‘The Georgia Guidestones’, ‘New Order Oath’ and Satanism around the world.
WHAT IF THIS IS REAL? Then that would suggest that WE ARE NOW IN A STAGE 4 SATANIC INFESTATION
Songs:
Bebe - Cocaine
Blues Saraceno – Dogs of War
Chris Rea-The Road to Hell (Pt. 2)
Chris Rea-Josie's_Tune
Movies:
Rahwhead Rex
They Live
Alien: Covenant
SpaceBalls
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.