PIZZAGATE 🍕 A DOCUMENTARY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redpill Drifter - PIZZAGATE DOCUMENTARY We need to keep this in the spotlight. Many victims remain without justice. Remember that every day new people are waking up and don't know about this. Pizzagate is a crucial piece of the puzzle and as time goes on it won't sound like such a "conspiracy."
Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1840171540421468268
Thumbnail: https://www.roku.com/whats-on/movies/outstanding-pizzagate-documentary-2017?id=7ae8ccf6a2972b33afac77a091339e30
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: http://www.mixedmartialarts.com/forums/OtherGround/is-Pizza-Gate-just-a-magnet-for-conspiritards:2690594