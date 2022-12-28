Where Did The Flu Go?

The Biden Administration continues to double and even triple down on the lie that the COVID Vaccines are safe and effective after the vaccines have caused countless deaths and injuries reported worldwide. On top of that glaring omission is the sudden disappearance of the 40 million seasonal flu cases that essentially vanished. While Biden officials admitted to counting any and everything as a COVID death in order to market the COVID Vaccines.
