And another 5 tubs prepped for potatoes, now 20 more ready to plant, this winter in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2208-9,2307,9merged
EK the Urban Yeti
216 Subscribers
105 views
Published 18 hours ago

Over the past 3 days I’ve managed on 2 occasions, very late in the day, to prepare even more tubs for potato planting, which I must get done by mid-July to take advantage of the winter-spring rains.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomecold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mix

