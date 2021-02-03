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Это биологическое оружие с высокой летальностью
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1915 views • February 03, 2021
Дорогие братья и сестры! Мы уже поставили десятки статей и публикаций по вакцинации от коронавируса. В них мы раскрываем недопустимость согласия на эти прививки со стороны православных людей, т.к. в этих вакцинах, в т.ч. и в путинском Спутнике-V, используются клетки убитых младенцев. Кроме этого мы показываем, что эти прививки крайне опасны для жизни и здоровья людей. Предлагаем вам ознакомиться с мнением еще одного специалиста в этой области.
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