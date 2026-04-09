Bibi tells Trump to: 'Do it Again' for Epstein

Bibi tells Trump to 'Do it Again'

Adding, @geopolitics_prime:

Could the DRAFT be coming – and is Trump quietly flipping the switch ?

The US government is moving to automatically register all eligible young men for the military draft starting this December, The New York Post reported.

Congress approved this last December as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The Selective Service System submitted the rule change on March 30. And by the end of the year, every male aged 18‑25 will be registered automatically — whether they sign up or not — ready if a draft is authorized.

💬 “Eligible young men will automatically be registered for US military draft later this year,” the report said.

🤔 Why now?

💀 Take a guess (Iran, Israel)

The US hasn’t held a draft since the Vietnam War — but now, as tensions with Iran escalate, Washington is making sure the machinery is in place.

💬 “Under federal law, most males between 18 and 25 years old are already required to register… in case a military draft is authorized,” the report says.

But “automatically” is different. It removes friction. It makes the draft invisible – until the first letter arrives.

❓ Are you ready to die for the Epstein class?





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime)