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Address to Maui Freedom fighters and White House August 2021
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84 views • April 21, 2022
Address to Maui Citizens and the White House Summer 2021
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Mahalo to the men and women, service and civilian, standing up for innocents and real freedom in this time.
All tries matter.
Video was banned
Mahalo to the men and women, service and civilian, standing up for innocents and real freedom in this time.
All tries matter.
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