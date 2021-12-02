© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America, This Is Your Next [P]resident
Follow
0
Share
Report
352 views • December 02, 2021
Is Crazy Nancy the libs’ ringer?
* [Bidan] is toast.
* Anchor baby [QueMala] wouldn’t make it ‘out of committee’. Even the looniest libs couldn’t sell that.
* The Ghislaine Maxwell trial torpedoes any chance of inserting [Killary].
* Pelosi won’t let a power grab like POTUS get away — and behind her, the line of succession is an ugly mess.
p.s. You’d think she would lay off the hard stuff until lunch.
* [Bidan] is toast.
* Anchor baby [QueMala] wouldn’t make it ‘out of committee’. Even the looniest libs couldn’t sell that.
* The Ghislaine Maxwell trial torpedoes any chance of inserting [Killary].
* Pelosi won’t let a power grab like POTUS get away — and behind her, the line of succession is an ugly mess.
p.s. You’d think she would lay off the hard stuff until lunch.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.