Serapeum Ep. 001 - Occult Connections of Crowley, Clinton, Bush

In this special report:Did you know who Aliester Crowley was? Or that he was a likely father of Barbara Bush, during sex magick rituals designed to summon demons? Did you know that Hillary Clinton was conceived during the same sort of magickal sex rituals, in the location that would become Area 51 - Home to High Strangeness, by one of Crowley's disciples while they attempted to summon the Scarlet Woman or Whore of Babylon?

History is a Lie.





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