RTE Discussions #28: The Era of Citizen Journalism (w/ George Webb)

Investigative journalism George Webb joins Mathew Crawford to discuss the current era of citizen journalism, and in particular, George's recent work on Project Veritas, Shuang Sarah Wu and Robert Malone.

Find George's work on Substack: https://georgewebb.substack.com/

Join our Locals community for supporters-only content: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/

Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Support us by checking out our sponsor page: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8

YouTube: Deplatformed on February 5, 2023

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/

Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/