RTE Discussions #28: The Era of Citizen Journalism (w/ George Webb)
Rounding the Earth
Published 20 hours ago |

Investigative journalism George Webb joins Mathew Crawford to discuss the current era of citizen journalism, and in particular, George's recent work on Project Veritas, Shuang Sarah Wu and Robert Malone.

project veritasjames okeefecitizen journalismgeorge webbwuhanpfizerblackwatererik princecovid-19hydroxychloroquineremdesivirdtrarobert malonemathew crawfordmark kulaczjordan trishton walkerhousatonicdomanedefense threat reduction agencysurgisphereshuang sarah wuboston consulting groupcampfire wiki

