Faith Friday Hebrews 11 22 29 Morning Manna Apr 4 2025

On this Faith Friday episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc continue their study in Hebrews 11:22–29, focusing on how faith shaped the lives of Joseph and Moses. They emphasize that true Christianity requires faith and that the trials demand strengthened faith muscles. Joseph’s final act of faith commanded that his bones be taken to the Promised Land, demonstrating belief in the future Exodus and resurrection. Moses' parents showed fearless faith by hiding him, and Moses chose to suffer with God's people rather than enjoy Egyptian privilege. The episode also explores how the Passover and Red Sea crossing foreshadow the power of faith, obedience, and resurrection.

Topics Covered

Faith as essential to pleasing God

Joseph's prophetic faith and belief in the resurrection

Moses' parents’ fearless defiance of Pharaoh

Moses choosing suffering with God's people over Egyptian riches

Passover and Red Sea crossing as acts of faith

The connection between faith and resurrection

Scripture References

Hebrews 11:22 – "By faith Joseph, when he died, made mention of the departing of the children of Israel, and gave commandment concerning his bones" Genesis 50:24-25 – "God will surely visit you, and ye shall carry up my bones from hence" Exodus 13:19 – "And Moses took the bones of Joseph with him" Joshua 24:32 – "And the bones of Joseph... buried they in Shechem" Hebrews 11:23 – "By faith Moses, when he was born, was hid three months of his parents" Hebrews 11:24 – "By faith Moses... refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter" Hebrews 11:25 – "Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God" Hebrews 11:26 – "Esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt" Hebrews 11:27 – "By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king"

Hebrews 11:28 – "Through faith he kept the passover, and the sprinkling of blood" Hebrews 11:29 – "By faith they passed through the Red sea as by dry land"



