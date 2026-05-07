SCRIPTURAL SORROW PRODUCES REPENTANCE TO SALVATION, 2 Corinthians 7:1-16, 20260506

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

2 Corinthians 7

King James Version

Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God. [1 John 3:3]

2 Receive us; we have wronged no man, we have corrupted no man, we have defrauded no man. Acts 20:33

3 I speak not this to condemn you: for I have said before, that ye are in our hearts to die and live with you. 2 Cor. 6:11, 12

4 Great is my boldness of speech toward you, great is my glorying of you: I am filled with comfort, I am exceeding joyful in all our tribulation. 2 Cor. 3:12; Phil. 2:17; Col. 1:24

5 For, when we were come into Macedonia, our flesh had no rest, but we were troubled on every side; without were fightings, within were fears. Rom. 15:26; 2 Cor. 2:13; Deut. 32:25

6 Nevertheless God, that comforteth those that are cast down, comforted us by the coming of Titus; Is. 49:13; 2 Cor. 1:3, 4

7 And not by his coming only, but by the consolation wherewith he was comforted in you, when he told us your earnest desire, your mourning, your fervent mind toward me; so that I rejoiced the more.

8 For though I made you sorry with a letter, I do not repent, though I did repent: for I perceive that the same epistle hath made you sorry, though it were but for a season. 2 Cor. 2:2

9 Now I rejoice, not that ye were made sorry, but that ye sorrowed to repentance: for ye were made sorry after a godly manner, that ye might receive damage by us in nothing.

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