When Prigozhin Left the Headquarters of the Southern Military District together with the Wagner Fighters ..AND Dmitry Peskov's written Statement of Agreement

Pirgozhin is going to Belarus, Cynthia.

Dmitry Peskov is a Russian diplomat and the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Dmitry Peskov's statements regarding today's events.

❗️The criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin will be terminated, as an agreement has been reached on the departure of Wagner PMC to their own field camps. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov added that Prigozhin himself would leave Russia.

💬 “The criminal case against him will be dropped and he himself will go to Belarus,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

❗️The issue of personnel changes in the Russian Ministry of Defense was not discussed during negotiations with the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

▶️Peskov on whether Putin still trusts the head of the Ministry of Defense: "I am not aware of any changes in this regard"

▶️Fighters from PMC "Wagner" who participated in today's events will not be prosecuted

▶️Those "Wagner" fighters who wish, will be able to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense

▶️Putin and Lukashenko agreed on the mediation of Minsk for a settlement in the morning: it was a personal initiative of the head of Belarus

▶️Avoiding bloodshed and internal confrontation was the most important, these were the main efforts of Lukashenko

▶️Today's situation will in no way affect the course of the SMO, the fighters successfully repel the counteroffensive, the operation will continue

▶️No new addresses from Putin are planned in the near future



