Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hi-Rez - 2+2=5 (Official Music Video)
66 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now
 Premiered Jan 4, 2023
Support me by grabbing your 'Common Sense Isn't Common When You're A Communist' Shirts ➡️ https://www.onlyforthefans.com Please stream this on spotify, apple music, buy on iTunes support however you can! Directed By Hi-Rez & Rachel Katz First AC & Edited By Nathan Sheridan Ian Smith https://twitter.com/iansmithfitness https://findyourhill.com/ (Support Ians new book) Dr. Robert Malone https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD https://www.amazon.com/Lies-My-Govt-T... (Support Doc Malone new book) Lou Uridel https://twitter.com/LouisUridel Harley Morenstein https://twitter.com/HarleyPlays JP Sears https://twitter.com/AwakenWithJP https://jpsears.locals.com/post/28890... (buy JP comedy special)
Keywords
childrenschoolmusicsongrapofficial music videohi-rezhireztv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket