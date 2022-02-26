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DARPA FUNDS SOYLENT GREEN AS EMPTY SHELVES IN USA - #BARESHELVESBIDEN TRENDS
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52 views • February 26, 2022
DARPA is funding the creation of 3D printed food from "mixed waste," to be served "when traditional food is unavailable." #BareShelvesBiden is trending as empty shelves are found across the USA, and the LA Times promises the situation is only going to get worse. The food supply chain is buckling under the pressure of mandates and quarantines. What is the agenda behind this engineered shortage? Find out in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/10/darpa-funds-soylent-green-as-empty-shelves-in-usa-bareshelvesbiden-trends/
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/10/darpa-funds-soylent-green-as-empty-shelves-in-usa-bareshelvesbiden-trends/
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