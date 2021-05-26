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The More They "Vaccinate," The More People Die
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365 views • May 26, 2021
French virologist and Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier claims that “it is vaccination that causes the variants” of the alleged COVID. Furthermore, he warns that as vaccinations increase, so do deaths. Is it possible we are going to see far more people die from the experimental COVID injections than died from the alleged COVID?
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