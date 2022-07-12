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https://gnews.org/post/prsodf94
During the Grand Live Broadcast on July 8th, Miles Guo spoke of the assassination of Shinzo Abe, saying it remained uncertain whether CCP planned and executed the attack, but whenever something bad happened in the world, it must have something to do with CCP directly or indirectly.
Miles said, as of now, it was determined that the assassinator carrying out the attack was a zealot of Communism. From the personal curriculum vitae, his assassination of Shinzo Abe came from an unusual motive.
Firstly, given Japan has almost the strictest gun control law worldwide, it is far from normal that the assassinator can assemble the firearm and bring it to the crime scene