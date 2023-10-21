Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DRAWING THE LINE
channel image
RealNewMetaMap
71 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
5 views
Published 15 hours ago

Culture begins when we start understanding ourselves, never before, it emerges with discovery of the human process of unity (no embodiment of structural hierarchy of physical, emotional, mental and spiritual realms, no culture based on universal principles of reason resulting in upward orientation towards health and well being.

SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com or JOIN awakenedmothers.ca


Keywords
culturelogicorientation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket