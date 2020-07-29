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Suggested Nazi Procedures For "Diseased" Public
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59 views • July 29, 2020
Jul 29, 2020
Rise Up Children Of God
Supposed scientists and researchers are suggesting "sniffing dogs" to be monitoring the public in mass gatherings. They say that dogs can be trained to sniff out the cov-id 19 diseased individuals. Will the public submit to this torture? It remains to be seen. it was Nazis that used dogs to inflict terror on their prisoners. Wake up Americans.
https://futurism.com/neoscope/scientists-trained-dogs-can-smell-coronavirus?mc_eid=2548a044c3&;mc_cid=dc2dfb20d5
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1470/rr-1
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-fecal-transmission
https://www.jewishboston.com/jews-and-the-dogs-of-racism/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YnG0F1oDDI
Rise Up Children Of God
Supposed scientists and researchers are suggesting "sniffing dogs" to be monitoring the public in mass gatherings. They say that dogs can be trained to sniff out the cov-id 19 diseased individuals. Will the public submit to this torture? It remains to be seen. it was Nazis that used dogs to inflict terror on their prisoners. Wake up Americans.
https://futurism.com/neoscope/scientists-trained-dogs-can-smell-coronavirus?mc_eid=2548a044c3&;mc_cid=dc2dfb20d5
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1470/rr-1
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-fecal-transmission
https://www.jewishboston.com/jews-and-the-dogs-of-racism/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YnG0F1oDDI
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