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Many Fishers: Australia Lockdowns LA Wackcine 'Freedom Ra!!y'. Spiritual War Manifest! [16.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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30 views • August 17, 2021
Just sharing what's going on and what's coming to your neighborhood. Be strong, informed and prepared in the Lord Jesus Christ! His grace and peace and guidance be with you all!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cm4gmIRHju8&;t=0s
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=Internment%20resettlement%20specialist&;from=mobRdr&utm_source=%2Fm%2F&utm_medium=redir&utm_campaign=dt&vjk=64b663a1c63affca
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
e-mail- kam weld at ya hoo dot com

Read your Bible!
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

5,522 views Aug 16, 2021
Many Fishers
16.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9dhL6Uomv3o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy