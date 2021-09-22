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SOMETHING ABOUT THE PROJECT VERITAS VIDEO NOBODY'S TALKING ABOUT
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320 views • September 22, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
HighImpactFlix: https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/something-about-the-project-veritas:1
**ATTN YouTube. This video ONLY seeks and answer to the question, "WHY isn't MSM reporting on the comments made by a Medical professional who reportedly works for the Department of Health and Human services." NO CLAIM is being made here. No medical information or advice is being given. This is all in the spirit of fair reporting and journalism.
Here's the original video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obdI7tgKLtA
HighImpactFlix: https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/something-about-the-project-veritas:1
**ATTN YouTube. This video ONLY seeks and answer to the question, "WHY isn't MSM reporting on the comments made by a Medical professional who reportedly works for the Department of Health and Human services." NO CLAIM is being made here. No medical information or advice is being given. This is all in the spirit of fair reporting and journalism.
Here's the original video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obdI7tgKLtA
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