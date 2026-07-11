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Book of Ephesians
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Jesus is Lord


The Book of Ephesians from the King James Bible. It testifies that:


1. The children of disobedience follow the prince of power of the air (Ephesians 2:2)

2. We are saved by God’s grace through faith and that we abide in the good works of obedience (Ephesians 2:8-10)

3. The law of Moses contained in ordinances was nailed at Christ’s cross (Ephesians 2:15)

4. We are sealed with the Holy Spirit of Truth (Ephesians 4:30)

5. Instructions about marital relationships in Ephesians 5

6. Christ is the head of His church, His bride or His wife or the woman as a woman represents Christ’s bride in Ephesians 5:31-32.

7. We must put on the whole armor of God and the helmet of salvation (Ephesians 6:11-18).


The holy written word of God is truth. It is a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path. It testifies of Christ.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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bookfathergodholy spirityeshuaepistleephesiansson of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comforter
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