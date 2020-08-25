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Prophetic Warning of Catastrophes Following Middle East Conference
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43 views • August 25, 2020
On January 11 2017, Ann Davis received a powerful dream and vision from God revealing great catastrophes coming upon the United States of America as a direct result of the Middle East Peace Conference that was held in January 2017 in Paris. She was shown what happens there would be done "underground," in secret, hidden from public view.
Her dream reveals this conference marks a major crossroad in world history, a turning point leading us into a new era. As the primary instigator behind the scenes in crafting and promoting the December 23 2016 United Nations Security Council resolution to divide Israel, the United States faces severe consequences ahead.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
Her dream reveals this conference marks a major crossroad in world history, a turning point leading us into a new era. As the primary instigator behind the scenes in crafting and promoting the December 23 2016 United Nations Security Council resolution to divide Israel, the United States faces severe consequences ahead.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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