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1976 Swine Flu Scandal
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5 views • January 18, 2022
1976 Swine Flu Scandal: The CDC's History of Lying About Vaccine Dangers and Effectiveness
Back Before Big Pharma Had Total Control of The Corporate Media, There Were A Few Examples of Investigative Reporting That Exposed the Corruption in U.S. Vaccination Programs.
This Is a Report Done by Mike Wallace Of 60 Minutes In 1979 About the Rushed-to-market Swine Flu Vaccine Of 1976, And Shows How the CDC Cannot Be Trusted for Truthful Vaccine Information.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
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Back Before Big Pharma Had Total Control of The Corporate Media, There Were A Few Examples of Investigative Reporting That Exposed the Corruption in U.S. Vaccination Programs.
This Is a Report Done by Mike Wallace Of 60 Minutes In 1979 About the Rushed-to-market Swine Flu Vaccine Of 1976, And Shows How the CDC Cannot Be Trusted for Truthful Vaccine Information.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Hive
>> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
>> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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