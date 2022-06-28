Roe vs Wade Overturned & Abortion Zealots Lose Their Minds

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This video is a collection of the response of the Lunatic Possessed Left's reaction to the Reversal of Roe vs Wade. You will see actual clips of demons speaking through people. Various Anti-Life groups have made threats of violence such as Antifa, and a new group called Jane's Revenge. They do obscene protests and even are invading churches stripping themselves naked in Church. They have no modesty and no decency. In the end I allude to what the devil's next plan is. America needs to repent. I've added Kemper Crabb's song Malediction to this video.