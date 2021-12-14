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ANTHONY FAUCI - SAD LITTLE MAN
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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1029 views • December 14, 2021
ANTHONY FAUCI - SAD LITTLE MAN

The Song Says it all

#JailFauci

FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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big pharmafdacdcvaccineebolanurembergaidsdepopulationnihhivvirusjabexperimentalshotmodernapsychopfizeranthony faucigreat resetcoviastra zenekasad little man
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