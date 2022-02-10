GREG REESE COVERS A SENSITIVE AND HOTLY DEBATED TOPIC

Think about it. The powers that be are doing everything they can to convince us that this is not the truth from the day we leave the womb.



They lie to us 100% of the time. Is this going to be the one and only time they tell us the truth? I don't think so. If you believe the earth is round and not a flattened plane...if you were to change your mind about that what affect would it have on what you believe to be true (think spiritually here)?



Would they try to convince us that it is round and we went to the moon and their are space aliens here from different worlds and so we have to have a one world order to fight the invaders? Hmmm? See what I mean. The bastards are lying again. To separate us from the truth and our God? I put this out here for you to think about. I will honor your belief no matter what it is.