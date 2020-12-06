EP 2223-9AM COUP D'TRUCK - Truckloads of Ballots for Joe Biden Were Inserted into the 2020 Election

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THURSDAY - DECEMBER 03, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3916505957
We now know there are many teams looking into the Dominion voting machine control weaknesses:On Wednesday night Col. Phil Waldron told the committee that they have witnesses now who delivered truckloads of ballots for Joe Biden from New York to Pennsylvania. Waldron said they likely did the same thing in Wisconsin. Waldron explained that Democrats inserted truckloads of fraudulent ballots into the fraudulent 2020 election. https://bit.ly/36Ab54w
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