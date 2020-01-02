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U.S. Presidents Are Selected Not Elected
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63 views • January 02, 2020
Yes....you read that right. Presidents are selected by the global puppet masters. The supposed candidates never make it to the final ballot unless they've been selected as the Puppet-In-Chief to continue the agenda of the controllers running the show.
Maybe you've noticed that the globalist agenda continues to relentlessly advance, regardless of which final candidate holds the oval office.
The electoral production is just a distraction, to keep the citizens of 'The Land Of The Free', from focusing on the real issues.
Maybe you've noticed that the globalist agenda continues to relentlessly advance, regardless of which final candidate holds the oval office.
The electoral production is just a distraction, to keep the citizens of 'The Land Of The Free', from focusing on the real issues.
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