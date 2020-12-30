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Pursanova PS-30
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7 views • December 30, 2020
Mrs. Sue Streit from Saint Ansgar, Iowa was the first customer in America to own Pursanova PS-30. She has sent us this clip to share with us her experience. Plant growth & health was noticeable, her pond need not to be treated with chemicals. Everything that is used in her garden, fountain and pond is all natural and no chemical use, due to Pursanova LifeWater Water Wand. Thank you Mrs. Streit (Iowa State).
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