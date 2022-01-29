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Why Are Churches HIDINGS This Fact About Jesus?
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274 views • January 29, 2022
There is a fact about Jesus that the churches have been hiding from the masses for centuries. That fact is that Jesus is the Word of God. Why have the churches been calling the bible the word of God? Is it a deliberate attempt to distract people away from Jesus?
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