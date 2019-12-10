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Codex Alimentarius - Nutricide
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99 views • December 10, 2019
How governments, corporations and big pharma have been complicit in this long term agenda to deprive populations of nutrients and vitamin supplements by creating laws banning the sale of - or reducing the dosage of -essential nutrients and vitamins, to where they are of little benefit to those who want them.
Links and Resources;
https://www.naturalnews.com/024128_CODEX_food_health.html
Links and Resources;
https://www.naturalnews.com/024128_CODEX_food_health.html
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