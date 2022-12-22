Pathologist Proves COVID Shot Causes Blood Clots

Alex Jones breaks down the video of Dr. Cole, a board-certified
dermatopathologist talking at his lab with Del BigTree to learn first
hand what ingredients are in the COVID-19 vaccine and the real damage
they cause.
he video of a pathologist showing proof that COVID vaccines cause blood
clots.
